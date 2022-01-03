Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday that the Palestinians are in "an ongoing confrontation with the Israeli occupation which imposes all the various means of control on us."

Shtayeeh stressed that the Palestinians are seeking to sever ties with the "Israeli occupation" through the will of the people and the strengthening of the national product.

"The economy is a political lever and a tool of resistance that will lead to the formation of an independent Palestinian state, despite the obstacles posed by Israel," he said.

In a meeting with senior officials of the PA “economy ministry”, the PA cabinet leader reviewed the implementation of a policy that seeks to develop the Palestinian economy as part of a strategy that seeks to disengage from the "occupation."