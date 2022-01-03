Egyptian officials on Sunday pushed for calm in the Gaza Strip after rockets were fired towards Israel and the IDF retaliated, The Associated Press reported.

On Saturday morning, two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near beaches in central Israel, causing no physical injuries or damages.

Hours later, the IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the rocket fire.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "fighter jets and fighter helicopters attacked a short time ago a series of targets in a Hamas terrorist rocket compound. In addition, tanks attacked Hamas military positions on the Gaza Strip border."

Egyptian officials called on Hamas and other groups in Gaza to stop their actions seen by Israel as “provocative,” and for Israel to accelerate arrangements agreed upon as part of the ceasefire agreed upon this past May, an Egyptian diplomat with knowledge of the ongoing efforts said.

“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” the diplomat said, according to AP. “They just want guarantees and steps on the ground.”

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile but largely held since the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel in May.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday opened the weekly cabinet meeting by commenting on the rocket fire and the IDF response.

"Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on a series of targets in a Hamas rocket manufacturing complex in Khan Yunis,” he said.

"Additionally, the IDF targeted a number of Hamas positions on the Gaza border. This is our response to the rocket fire yesterday from the Gaza Strip to the shores of the Mediterranean.”

"I want to make something clear: All of Hamas’ stories about lightning and thunder, that repeat themselves winter after winter — are no longer relevant. Those who aim missiles towards the State of Israel will bear the responsibility," Bennett stressed.