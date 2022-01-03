Jerusalem Post website hacked

The website of the Jerusalem Post was hacked on Sunday night and replaced with an image of a rocket coming out of a ring on a person’s finger.

Next to the image was the text, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” and a similar text in Hebrew.

The Twitter account of the Maariv newspaper, which has the same ownership as the Jerusalem Post, was briefly hacked as well and the account tweeted the same image. However, that tweet was subsequently deleted.

The Jerusalem Post tweeted, “We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat of Israel. We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

It is unclear who is behind the hacking, but it took place on the second anniversary of the US air strike in Baghdad which eliminated top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Two weeks ago, an Arabic language Twitter account associated with Iran published an image that threatens to eliminate Israel in 2022.

The image, posted to the @iraninarabic_ir Twitter account, shows Israel made up of nails and matches. A book of matches is shown as well, with the words “Ballistic matchstick” and an Iranian regime flag on it.

The text which accompanied the image reads, in both English and Hebrew “Just try and you will see.”

The threatening tweet came days after the front page of the Tehran Times newspaper threatened Israel with an attack.

Under the heading "Just one wrong move", the front of the newspaper showed a map of Israel marked with "targets" which Iran supposedly could hit.

"An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere," the article said.