A march in protest against recent antisemitic attacks was held on Sunday in Brooklyn.

The march, organized by councilwoman Inna Vernikov, follows last week’s attack in which two Jewish men were called “dirty Jews”, before one of them was punched in the face for sporting an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt.

The two victims of last week’s attack took part in the protest, and participants were encouraged to sport an IDF hoodie.

One of the speakers at the march was Dov Hikind, head of the Americans Against Antisemitism organization, who said, “In the last three years, the incidents of antisemitism in New York and in this country have never been so high in the history of the United States. Something is not right.”

“We can never be silent. We can never stand by. We have to be strong, be proud. We are proud Jews, proud Americans, proud New Yorkers,” added Hikind.