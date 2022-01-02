Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced Sunday night that he is resigning, less than two months after he was reinstated as premier.

In a televised address, Hamdok called for ‘roundtable discussion’ to reach a new agreement, just weeks after he signed a political agreement with Sudan’s military which had led to his reinstatement as prime minister.

Once an official for the United Nations, Hamdok headed Sudan’s transitional government before being removed from power on October 25th, then reinstated on November 21st, following international pressure on Sudan’s military.

The Anadolu Agency reported last week that Hamdok was expected to resign in the near future, citing officials who said Hamdok had told staff members to prepare for his resignation.