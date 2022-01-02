Major-General Ori Gordin, commander of the Home Front Command, has signed a demolition order for the home of the terrorist who murdered Eli KayHy”d near the Kotel Hama’aravi (Western Wall) at the end of November.

The terrorist’s family was informed of the impending demolition last week, as is customary, and notified of their right to appeal the decision. The family indeed appealed, but their objections were overruled.

Responding to the demolition order, Shai Glick, the head of the Betsalmo organization, noted that, “Destruction of the homes of terrorists is a significant deterrent to terrorism. I regret that instead of issuing the demolition order immediately, the IDF delayed until today.”

He added that, “At least now we can hope that the IDF will take immediate action, and in the event that the family appeals to the Supreme Court, the IDF should make sure to issue an immediate rebuttal so that the demolition can take place at the earliest possible opportunity. We also demand that the IDF immediately issue a demolition order for the home of the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Dimentman,” Glick said.