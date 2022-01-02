The Netanya Police took on a special project where they adopted the Emunah Beit Saba (Elazraki) Children’s Home under the MILA (Police Youth Program) project. There, police officers presented their values and vision. The final session was conducted this week where certificates of merit were awarded.

The event took place in the Children’s Home, along with the volunteering police officers and their commanders.

The course consisted of a series of encounters between the officers and the children, during which they were exposed to a different aspect of the police and to the great service they provide for the Israeli society. They learned how to view the police in a positive manner and forged meaningful relationships with police officers.

The ceremony was attended by Commander Shimon Dahan – Commander of the Netanya Precinct, Tirza Greenfeld – City Council Member, Chief Inspector Itai Cohen - Regional Policing Officer, Superintended Udi Albogen – District Policing Officer, Superintendent Liran Danino – Netanya Operations Officer, Liat Yossef – Netanya Operations Clerk and the course commanders – Senior Staff Sgt. Maj. Raviv Dega, who hosted the event and Senior Staff Sgt. Maj. Dekel Okev, as well as other police officers from the district and region and the Children’s Home children and staff.

Tirza Greenfeld praised the Children’s Home, known for its devotion to the children, and for its ability to see each child and tend to their needs.

Commander Shimon Dahan told the children that they are ambassadors to the youth of Netanya and wished them luck. He shared his pride in the group and expressed that the entire Netanya Police force salutes them.

