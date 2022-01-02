Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the cabinet today in the weekly meeting without any media personnel due to the high rise in corona cases.

Bennett addressed the cabinet meeting regarding the Omicron: "We all already feel the increase in infection rates and we are likely to see a doubling, then a doubling of doubling in the coming days. Let it be clear, this is how it works. Even if there are some of us who prefer to deny the situation- very soon they will no longer be able to. There will be tens of thousands of verified cases a day in the near future."