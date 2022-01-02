Bennett at the Security and Policy Conference of the Institute for Pol

PM Bennett on Sunday opened the cabinet meeting by discussing IDF attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday, in retaliation for two rockets launched early Saturday morning towards central Israel.

"Tonight, the IAF attacked a series of targets in a Hamas rocket compound in Khan Yunis. In addition, the IDF attacked a number of Hamas positions on the Gaza border.

"This attack is in response to the rocket fire yesterday from the Gaza Strip to the shores of the Mediterranean.

"I want to make something clear here - all Hamas' thunder-and-lightning stories, which repeat themselves winter after winter, are no longer relevant.

"Whoever directs missiles at the State of Israel is responsible."