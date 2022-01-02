Jerusalem District police sappers were called to a wooded area near the community of Ma'ale Hahamisha, where a suspicious object was located by a group of hikers.

The object turned out to be an 81 mm diameter mortar bomb made in Britain during the War of Independence.

An inspection by police sappers who were called to the scene revealed that the bomb had been at the scene for a long time and contained about 500 grams of explosives.

After the area was closed off, a police sapper handled the bomb and neutralized it.