צרחות ובכי: ערבים יידו אבנים על אוטובוס בבנימין ארגון נהגי האוטובוסים, ההסתדרות לאומית

Terrorists on Saturday night threw stones at two buses in the Jerusalem area on Route 437 between Hizma and Adam.

The driver of one of the buses, Egged's 145 line, said, "The stone-throwers changed the method and they throw stones from passing vehicles. A car came in front and threw a brick at the windshield. You see the shape of the brick at the windshield. No one was injured, only I was scratched."

This severe case joins the steep rise in attacks on vehicles in recent weeks.

According to the National Organization of Drivers' Organization, which monitors the issue through a comprehensive annual report, in 2020 drivers experienced 3,644 cases of physical violence. In practice, the number is much higher as only 47% of cases were reported.

In addition, 40% of drivers reported experiencing physical violence in the course of their work during 2020 (19% of them reported 3 or more cases).

The Organization of Bus Drivers in Israel from the Histadrut said in response to the incident that "there is no border that has not been crossed already. The blood of the drivers and passengers has been abandoned."

"We call on the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Security to stop talking and start operating. Recognizing bus drivers as public employees will deter and can save their lives and the lives of passengers and cause the attackers of drivers and passengers to be behind bars. Law enforcement agencies must act, and the sooner the better. Buses are a symbol of government, and therefore they are being attacked and the drivers and passengers are paying a heavy price. The blood of the drivers and passengers has been abandoned," the organization added.