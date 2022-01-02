Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to promote three laws in the coming weeks, designed to formulate the national identity in Israel, Israel Hayom reported.

The laws in question are the Equality Law, the Basic Law of the Declaration of Independence and the IDF Service Reform. According to Gantz, passing these laws would complement the Nationality Law that provoked a public outcry when enacted in 2018, and eliminate the need to amend it.

These laws may cause controversy within the already-conflicted coalition, as it is known that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and other members in Yamina fear increasing the maneuverability of the High Court with respect to issues of identity and national rights.

The Equality Law, which is supposed to anchor the right to equality and establish a prohibition of discrimination, came up three weeks ago in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, where it was decided to provide ministers with a one-month postponement in order to reach agreements.

The wording of the Equality Law, submitted by MK Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White), states: “Every citizen is equal before the law; "And a person's individual rights are not violated because of religion, race, sex, sexual orientation, personal status, country of origin, age or disability."

Now, toward the end of the postponement period, a source in Blue and White says: "Once again we encounter opposition from Ayelet Shaked only. All the other coalition parties and its members agree to promote the law, both on the right and on the left."

The source added that they are "sure that a wording can be found that even the minister can live with in peace."