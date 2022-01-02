Bahrain's health authorities on Saturday authorized Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, Reuters reported.

The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and evaluation of data provided by Pfizer.

Pfizer says that Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus by up to 90%.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted emergency authorization for Paxlovid.

The FDA cleared the pill for patients 12 and up with mild to moderate COVID who are most likely to end up hospitalized or not survive. The agency said it should be prescribed as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of symptom onset.

US President Joe Biden announced in November the US would buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's pill in a $5.3 billion deal which was contingent on the treatment's approval by the FDA.

Israel’s Health Ministry also authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 pill. This past Thursday, the first shipment of the pills arrived in Israel.