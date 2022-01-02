Hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike two years ago, The Associated Press reported.

The crowd called for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq during the demonstration commemorating the airstrike at Baghdad airport which eliminated Soleimani as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

"We will not let you stay after today on in the land of the martyrs," some of the placards read.

American and Israeli flags were strewn on the ground, with people trampling on them, according to AP.

Since the US air strike which eliminated Soleimani, rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located.

In July, an explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq. The drone reportedly targeted the US base on the airport grounds.

The incident came a day after a drone was intercepted and shot down near the US embassy in Baghdad.

In November, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after three drones carrying explosives were launched at his residence in Baghdad. Several of his bodyguards were injured.

Iraqi security officials later said that the drone attack that targeted al-Kadhimi was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia.