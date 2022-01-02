Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked openly spoke to Channel 12 News’ Ofer Hadad about her decision to join the government.

Asked about the criticism that is being levelled at her by many members of the public, including the chairman of the Religious Zionist party Bezalel Smotrich, she replied, "Some of the people you mentioned, it's not difficult anymore, because I no longer respond to their criticism."

"And others, their criticism is harsh and painful, and I know it comes from a real, painful place," Shaked added and stressed, "This government will not freeze settlement in Judea and Samaria, it will not release a thousand terrorists."

On Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s decision to host Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas in his private home, she said, "You have to understand - Benny Gantz, Defense Minister, he belongs to the left-wing camp. We belong to the right-wing camp."

"It is a fact that there are many attempts and requests from the Palestinians that the Prime Minister will meet Abbas, and the Prime Minister refuses to meet him. And you know why he refuses? Because Abbas will pay a lot of money to the murderers of Yehuda Dimentman. This person should not be given legitimacy. In essence, this meeting dealt only with security, not political issues," continued Shaked.

Asked where she sees herself being three years down the road, she replied, "Ayelet Shaked's home is the right-wing camp. I have not changed. My values ​​have not changed. My ideology has not changed. And despite the fake incitement and lies in the media, I know the truth, and you will see that in a few months the public will know the truth as well."