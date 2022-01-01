Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) on Saturday evening criticized the meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) held recently with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"In my eyes, the meeting between Gantz and Abbas was unnecessary, but it is not very important," Sa'ar told "Meet the Press."

"If I were the Defense Minister, I would not meet [Abbas], but the meaning of it is so limited and marginal."

Regarding the tensions in the tensions in the coalition, Sa'ar insisted that the relationships between the various ministers and party leaders are good.

"This is human reality," he said. "It happens that there are disagreements, but the relationships are good. The cooperation is excellent, this government works beautifully together. I have seen governments, I have been in governments, I know how it was in governments."

On Tuesday evening, Gantz hosted Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha'ayin.

According to officials in Gantz's office, the meeting was fully coordinated with the Prime Minister's Office and with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett himself, and dealt with security and economic matters. It lasted about two and a half hours.