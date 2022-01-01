Senior health officials have estimated that when Israel has 1,200-1,500 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized in serious condition, a complete lockdown will be necessary due to concerns that the hospitals will collapse, Kan 11 News reported Saturday.

Healthcare officials estimate that even though the Omicron variant is less virulent than the Delta variant, because it spreads so quickly, Israel may see 250-300 serious cases per day. It is also estimated that Israel will reach that stage within about four weeks.

On Friday, Professor Dror Mevorach, who heads Hadassah Medical Center's coronavirus ward, warned that a lockdown is still on the table.

Speaking with 103 FM Radio, Prof. Mevorach said, "From the perspective of the healthcare system, it could be that there will be a lockdown. If things get to such proportions which require it, there will be no option and even the most liberal minister who does not want a lockdown will declare a lockdown."

Admitted that the healthcare system had already been overwhelmed before Omicron arrived, he emphasized, "There was already a collapse of the healthcare system. No one likes to call it that, but during the third wave, there were about 1,200 hospitalized patients in serious condition, and there's no doubt that that hurt the patients' treatment. A collapse is not what happened in Italy, where people were dying in the streets."