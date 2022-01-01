Soviet Union, 1946. Over 25 years have passed since the Russian Communists seized power. Almost all of the synagogues have been shut down and most of the rabbis sent to the Gulag.

A new generation has arisen which is completely ignorant of Judaism, and Russian Jewry is in danger of being lost to assimilation. WWII has also just ended and Stalin's reign of horror is now reaching its full strength.

Should those few who remain observant take the huge risk of leaving galut (exile), or stay and likely have their children brainwashed against Judaism?