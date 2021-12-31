France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch, saying it was "all the more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress, Reuters reported.

The satellite launch was in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions, France's foreign ministry said.

"These activities are all the more regrettable as they come at a time when we are making progress in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna," it said, adding, "We call on Iran not to launch further ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, including space launchers."

Iran claimed on Thursday it has successfully launched three research satellites into space. According to Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, the rocket used was a Simorgh.

On Friday, however, Iran's defense ministry acknowledged that the launch failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed.

The US State Department said on Thursday that Washington was aware of reports on the launch, adding such launches defy the UN Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

The launch followed the eighth round of talks between Iran and world powers in an attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's negotiator Ali Bagheri said on Thursday that the talks in Vienna have seen "relatively satisfactory progress".

Negotiators from Britain, France and Germany earlier this week described the talks as "urgent" and warned that "we are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out" the deal.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)