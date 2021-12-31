Eighteen leading members of the Canadian Jewish community have been appointed to the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest civilian honor of merit.

The 135 newest members of the Order of Canada were announced by Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon on December 29.

Over 7,000 people have been bestowed with the honor since the creation of Order of Canada in 1967.

The Jewish honorees are scientists, lawyers, academics, artists and philanthropists, the Canadian Jewish News reported.

Those awarded include Holocaust survivors Max Eisen (Toronto, Ontario), Rose Lipszyc (Thornhill, Ontario) and Eva Olsson (Bracebridge, Ontario); Graham David Share, the CEO of Canadian Blood Services; retired Superior Court of Ontario Justice Sandra Chapnik; Rabbi Baruch Frydman-Kohl, rabbi emeritus of Beth Tzedec Congregation in Toronto; and Canadian arts promoter Olga Korper.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)