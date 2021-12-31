A woman who allegedly threw rocks at a London Jewish school’s playground full of children has been arrested, the UK Jewish News reported.

The incident took place on December 26. It was brought to the public’s attention by Stamford Hill Shomrim who posted to Twitter a surveillance video of the rock throwing.

Police arrested the suspect after Stamford Hill Shomrim shared the footage on social media.

In the video, the woman is walking down the street in front of the Jewish school. She raises her right arm twice in a throwing motion, appearing to be launching something in her hand over the school’s fence.

“Police were called at 1340hrs on Sunday, 26 December, to a woman throwing stones in Belz Terrace, E5,” Shomrim said in a statement. “Officers attended the location. There was no reported injury."

They added: “A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. She was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January.”

Shomrim also posted a photo of the suspect being arrested by police and placed into a police van.