Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, discusses the fear that drives one to avoid aliyah (immigration to Israel), largely due to mis-information that intertwines with said fear.

Some people see G-d’s mitzvot (commandments) as fear-provoking, generating the belief that there are severe consequences if mitzvot are not kept, according to Minskoff.

What combats such fear is actualizing and therefore knowing that COURAGE in taking on the most sacred mitzvah, aliyah, is from G-d.