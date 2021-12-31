Professor Dror Mevorach, head of Hadassah Medical Center's coronavirus ward, on Friday morning spoke to 103 FM Radio about the risks COVID-19 presents for children.

"Children are a vulnerable population, because they are much less vaccinated," Prof. Mevorach said. "At these ages, we see the spread of the virus. Obviously, very few children are hospitalized, but when there are so many infections, unfortunately children end up hospitalized as well."

"We also don't know the the post-corona effects of Omicron versus Delta, and whether they are the same or less," he added.

"There are two dangerous illnesses: One, the system inflammation which can appear starting from one week after coronavirus and can cause the systems to collapse, usually temporarily. Especially in children. The second thing is the illness called 'long COVID,' which is characterized by tiredness, pains, and lack of concentration, which can appear after the illness itself."

Concluding his statements, Prof. Mevorach warned, "We are right now dealing with the most contagious variant. Each person needs to take personal responsibility. Each person should be sure they have received three vaccinations, that's the most important thing. Afterwards is personal caution, and we will get through this - don't worry."