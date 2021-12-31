Large police forces, along with Civil Administration inspectors and heavy vehicles, entered Givat Kumi Ori near Yitzhar Friday morning and began demolishing a temporary house that had been placed on the hill in recent days and was intended to add another family to the hill.

On-site dozens of residents were protesting against the destruction and trying to prevent the forces from tearing down the building.

The Yitzhar community responded: "This is unnecessary and painful destruction. It is not possible that at a time when terrorism is rampant throughout the area and Arabs are taking unchecked territory, the Bennett government chooses to destroy Jewish property."

צילום: אלעזר ריגר הריסת בית ב"קומי אורי"

MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist faction responded: "A few hours before Shabbat, Arab construction in Judea and Samaria is raging, but Bennett, Shaked, Gantz, Barlev and Abbas send the Civil Administration to destroy a house on Kumi Ori hill. We will not forget nor forgive."

''And the settler violence campaign works great. Rubber bullets are fired at the settlers who want to protest against the destruction as if they were enemies," Smotrich added.

Chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded: "Terrorism is rampant and only this morning a terrorist tried to murder Jews, but Bennett and Gantz are busy destroying Jewish homes."

MK Ben Gvir added: "The selective enforcement has worn thin. Khan al-Ahmar is being defended despite a High Court ruling, not to mention the homes of the murderers of Yehuda Dimentman and Eli Kay are still standing. This morning's destruction is the face of the left-wing government - demolition for Jews only. "