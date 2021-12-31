The Jerusalem Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment in the Jerusalem District Court against a terrorist who was acting on behalf of the Hezbollah terror organization.

According to the indictment, Ahmad Zahara, a 32-year-old resident of Jerusalem, reached out nine years ago to a freed terrorist who lives in Lebanon, telling him that he would like to connect with Hezbollah members in order to act on their behalf in Israel. Following this, a connection was made between Zahara and Hezbollah members, and he received encryption software from the terror group, to allow him to maintain contact with them.

During the period Zahara maintained contact with his handlers, sometimes traveling to Ramallah in order to connect with them using his encryption software, in a way which would avoid Israeli security. As part of the connection between Zahara and his handlers, he was asked to carry out various tasks, including passing updates regarding the situation in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, and reporting the disruptions of order occurring in Jerusalem.

In addition, Zahara initiated activities against Israel, including, among other things, photographing of his own initiative a location which had large satellite dishes, in order to send the footage to Hezbollah. The connection between Zahara and Hezbollah ceased after a few years, but was renewed during the past year.

During his honeymoon in Turkey, Zahara made arrangements to receive money and a cellular phone equipped with encryption software, which would enable him to continue remaining in contact with his handlers. After Zahara returned to Israel, he activated the encryption software and contacted the Hezbollah members. Before he could receive additional tasks, Zahara was arrested and his connection with Hezbollah was cut.

In the indictment, Zahara is charged with crimes of contact with a foreign agent, passing information to an enemy with the intention of harming the State's security, and leaving illegally.

The Prosecutor's Office has requested that the court order that Zahara remain under arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

The investigation was handled by Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Lahav 433's National Unit for Investigating Serious and International Crimes.