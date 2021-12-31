A significantly greater number of unvaccinated individuals are suffering serious cases of coronavirus than vaccinated individuals, Health Ministry data shows.

Divided by age, there are currently 1.7 unvaccinated young people (under 60) per 100,000 who are seriously ill with coronavirus, compared with 0.3 per 100,000 who are partially vaccinated and 0 who are fully vaccinated.

Among those ages 60 and above, there are currently 27.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 who are seriously ill, compared to 3.1 per 100,000 who are partially vaccinated and 1 who are fully vaccinated.

At the same time, Thursday saw the diagnosis of 4,916 new coronavirus cases - around a thousand more than Wednesday's tally. A full 3.15% of the COVID-19 test results received Thursday were positive.

As of Friday morning, 93 coronavirus patients were in serious condition, including 37 who are intubated. Thus far, 8,243 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.