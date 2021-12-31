The Hamas terrorist organization is intensifying its calls for Israeli Arabs to revolt against the state.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, said the escalation in Israel's policy toward "our people exposes once again the racism of Israel's policy, which seeks to undermine the Palestinian presence as part of its ethnic cleansing policy."

"We call on our occupied Palestinian people to escalate their opposition to the plans of the occupation authorities who seek to seize their land and continue their struggle to preserve their Palestinian identity," the spokesman said, stressing that he is referring mainly to the Bedouin living in the Negev.