The Torah portion of Va’era features seven of the "Ten Plagues" that the Creator brought upon Egypt.

Pharaoh, called by the prophet Ezekiel "the great alligator of the Nile," was the King of denial – he denied G-d’s existence altogether.

In this week’s episode of Jerusalem Lights, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman illuminate that the primary purpose of these plagues was to demonstrate G-d’s unparalleled power…it was about knowledge of G-d, not about punishment.

Rabbi Chaim Richman explains why the Egyptian exile and redemption is such an important Torah concept, and Jim Long provides stunning testimony from the annals of classic Egyptology that describe the plagues and their aftermath – from the perspective of the Egyptians.