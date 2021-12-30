Tesla is recalling over 475,000 cars due to defects in the camera and front trunk that could increase the chance of accidents, CNN reported.

There are two recalls: for the rearview camera in the Tesla Model 3 and for the front trunk (the “frunk”) latches in the Model S.

The recall is nearly as large as Tesla’s total international deliveries from last year.

The trunk issue began being looked into by Tesla in January after a frunk flew open while a Model S was driving, according to reports. The camera issue has been known about since June when the firm noticed a “potential trend” at its service centers involving wiring.

A federal safety investigation into at least 11 Tesla accidents related to autopilot and other automated driving features is ongoing.