A staffer for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called Israel a “racist European ethnostate” in a social media post, Fox News reported.

Hussain Altamimi, who has worked for Squad member Ocasio-Cortez’s office since November as a legislative assistant, made the comment not long after posting an image of him and AOC on Instagram under the caption “New beginnings.”

"Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!" Altamimi wrote on December 24, according to a screenshot shared by Fox News Digital.

He was responding to a post he had shared from the account “Let’s Talk Palestine” which alleged a “racial hierarchy” exists in Israel.

"This reveals the principle underpinning Israeli apartheid: It’s not about where you’re born. It’s about whether you’re Jewish or non-Jewish. Your ethnicity determines your rights [and] level in the racial hierarchy,” the shared post said. "Israel is an exclusive ethnostate, established to serve one ethnic group at the expense of another.”

Let’s Talk Palestine describes itself as a “nonprofit organization.” There are other anti-Israel posts on its page with offensive allegations.