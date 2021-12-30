An Israeli woman jailed in Belarus for cannabis possession was released Thursday, and is returning home to Israel.

Maya Reiten-Stoll was arrested at the airport in Minsk in early November, after airport officials found two-and-a-half grams of cannabis in her bag.

Lawyers for Reiten-Stoll said she was taking the cannabis medicinally and had approval to use the drug, while relatives said she had brought the cannabis with her by mistake.

Reiten-Stoll’s release comes after senior Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid worked with authorities in Belarus to return Reiten-Stoll to Israel.

Lapid spoke with Reiten-Stoll and her family Thursday evening ahead of her return to Israel.