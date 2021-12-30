Two years after the fatal machete attack on a Hanukkah party in Monsey, New York, the accused killer may be transferred from a Missouri mental health facility back to New York, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.

Grafton Thomas, 39, has been repeatedly found not mentally fit to stand trial on federal charges connected to the December 28, 2019 deadly attack. Court documents show that he has been a resident of a mental health treatment facility in Missouri during that time.

Thomas was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for the attack on the Hanukkah party, which was taking place at a rabbi’s house in Monsey.

Rabbi Josef Neumann, 72, was fatally injured, falling into a coma and dying several months later.

Thomas’s lawyer has been arguing that his client should be placed in a mental health center close to his family in Orange County, New York.

On November 19, Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo signed an order for Thomas to make an appearance in Rockland court, according to court documents. The court date is set for January 26. But Russo has not ruled on whether Thomas is mentally fit to stand trial on state charges.

Reportedly, federal prosecutors in Missouri and New York are open to transferring Thomas to New York.

"The Government has not yet received the writ, but intends to approve it upon receipt," U.S. Attorney for New York's Southern District Damian Williams was quoted as saying in court papers. "The government has further conferred with the United States Marshal Service regarding the defendant’s transportation from Missouri to New York, and understands the USMS will assist the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office in transporting the defendant.”