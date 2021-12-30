A suspect has been arrested in connection with the vandalization of a Tucson, Arizona synagogue last weekend.

Tucson police said in a statement that they had charged Dustin Wilkerson, 37, with aggravated criminal damage.

According to KVOA, Wilkerson allegedly threw rocks at Kol Ami Synagogue, shattering multiple windows.

Police said that they identified Wilkerson after going through surveillance video recorded near the synagogue.

Detectives were attempting to find a motive behind the vandalism in order to determine whether it qualified as a hate crime. But they said that so far they have not found evidence that rock throwing was a bias incident.

At the time he was named a suspect, Wilkerson was already in jail on an unrelated charge of assaulting a police officer.

“Last weekend this criminal vandalized another synagogue in Tucson,” Arizona state Rep. Alma Hernandez wrote in a Twitter post. “Just last year, we had my synagogue and Chabad on River vandalized! I’m so glad he was caught because there is no room for hate in Arizona or anywhere. Stop coming for our synagogues Synagogue. We are not going anywhere.”

Over the same two-day period, there was reportedly a separate vandalism incident at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. No additional information was provided.