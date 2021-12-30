Supreme Court President Esther Hayut responded today (Thursday) to the harsh remarks made by MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) and Lod Mayor Yair Revivo against a pair of judges.

In a letter sent to judges throughout Israel, Hayut wrote their remarks "should greatly trouble anyone who holds the independent judiciary dear."

"We have been witnessing brazen attacks on judges in response to their rulings. These are personal attacks on the justices and have nothing to do with legitimate, professional criticism,” Hayut added.

Hayut's letter was in response to Amsalem's attack on Supreme Court justice David Mintz in which he said: "if he did not drink a bottle of whiskey before writing the decision, then my name isn't Dudi."

Mintz had rejected Amsalem's petition against Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over an appointment to a state-owned company.

Amsalem called on Mintz to resign.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo criticized Magistrate Judge Tal Anar, who he accused of releasing suspects who present a danger to society.

"You are not in the right profession," Revivo wrote to Anar. "Come live in Lod and go down to the people, because you are just disconnected. I am speaking here about your verdict on a burglar who was caught three times for burglary and theft, and released three times because the crime is not 'sophisticated.' We're sick of this."