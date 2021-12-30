The first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus pills arrived in Israel Thursday.

The negotiations to purchase the pills were led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Prime Minister Bennett said: "Pfizer's medicine, which arrived in Israel today, among the first countries in the world, is an important addition to the toolbox of the war against the disease."

"A few weeks ago at a cabinet meeting I began to promote the purchase of the drug, and thanks to our effort and determination, it is happening. As we were global pioneers in giving the third vaccine dose and giving the fourth vaccine dose - now we are also leading in giving the drug to Israeli citizens," Bennett added.

"Thanks to our quick action, the drugs arrived in Israel quickly and will help us to overcome the peak of the approaching Omicron wave. I would like to thank my friend, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and his office, El Al which brought the shipment and all those involved.

Bennett added: "We are acting correctly, in a swift and orderly manner, with a combined effort - of tests, vaccinations and now also medicine. Together - we will overcome the Omicron wave."

Pfizer says the drug, which is administered in a pill called Paxlovid, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus by up to 90%. The goal in Israel is to slow the rate of hospitalizations in the current wave. Israel has reached an agreement to purchase tens of thousands of doses of Paxloid.