A visibly Jewish man was attacked and punched in the face in Manchester, England on December 26.

The assault was captured on CCTV footage, the Campaign Against Antisemitism reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. The assailant was intoxicated and in the middle of a loud argument with a woman on the street when he accosted the Jewish man and proceeded to punch him in the side of the face.

The assailant then fled the area. But the woman was taken into custody by the police.

Members of the Salford Shomrim, which provides a neighborhood patrol in the Salford area of Manchester, and Haztola attended the scene.

Campaign Against Antisemitism noted that UK Home Office statistics show that an average of over three hate crimes are directed at Jews every single day in England and Wales, with Jews more than four times likelier to be targets of hate crimes than any other religious group.