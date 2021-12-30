A portion of an address presented to the Yeshiva University Rabbinic Alumni on March 1, 1956. Not to be missed, especially for those who did not merit hearing the Rav during his lifetime..

0:00 - 3:43 - The natural yearning for sanctity (Kedusha)

3:43 - 5:44 - The religious zeal of the uneducated Jew

5:44 - 7:20 - There is always a higher level of Kedusha

7:20- 9:35 - The Ten Kedushos of the Mishnah in Keilim

9:35 - 10:20 - Ben Gurion's mistaken idea

10:20 - 12:32 - Yearning for, but never attaining, the highest level

12:32 - 15:08 - The challenges of the Orthodox Rabbinate in the 1950's

Posted with the permission of Rabbi Aaron Lustiger, who did the translation and subtitles, and Ohr Publishing.