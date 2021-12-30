A new mother, aged 30 and not vaccinated against Covid-19, has been diagnosed with both coronavirus and influenza.

The woman has been discharged from hospital together with her new baby, with her health condition described as good, following treatment for both illnesses.

“This was the first new mother we have had at Beilinson hospital to be diagnosed with both influenza and coronavirus,” said Prof. Arnon Vizhnitzer. “We treated her with a combination of medications designed to treat both illnesses.”

Prof. Vizhnitzer added that, “We are seeing more and more new mothers with influenza, just as we are seeing more and more cases of new mothers with Covid-19. Most of these cases are in unvaccinated women. This is definitely a challenging period for us, with rising cases of both illnesses.”

According to latest figures from the Health Ministry, 3,947 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday. This was the highest daily increase since September 30.

Around 136 thousand tests were conducted on Wednesday; the positivity rate was 2.93%, the highest such rate in the last three months. Meanwhile, the COVID reproduction rate continues to rise and on Thursday morning was estimated to be 1.62.

There are currently 151 people hospitalized in Israel for coronavirus-related illness, a slight increase from Wednesday. 94 of the 151 are in serious condition, a slightly higher figure than from the preceding day. 78.7 percent of the seriously ill are defined as unvaccinated (which includes those whose second vaccine shot was over six months ago, or, alternatively, are within the first two weeks of their latest COVID shot).