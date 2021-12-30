As the year 2021 draws to a close, Israel's population numbers 9,449,000, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said.

Jewish Israelis comprise 73.9% of the population, while Arab Israelis comprise 21.1%. The rest of Israel's population are defined as "other," meaning neither Jewish nor Arab.

In 2021, 184,000 babies were born in Israel, 73.8% of them to Jewish mothers and 23.4% of them to Arab mothers. Around 25,000 new immigrants arrived in the country, as did another 9,000 migrants, approximately.

Most of the new immigrants came from Russia (30%), France (14.6%), the USA (13.9%), and Ukraine (12.4%).

Throughout the year, around 51,000 people died, and 7,500 remained abroad for over one year.

CBS noted that the number of deaths was unusually high in comparison to recent years: From 5.1 deaths per 1,000 in 2017-2019, the number rose to 5.4 deaths per 1,000.