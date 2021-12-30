Police car
Police car Yehonatan Welcer, TPS

A rusted gun and bone fragments were located Thursday at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Musrara neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, Israel Police officers were called to the scene of a Jerusalem synagogue in the Musrara neighborhood.

Near the synagogue, renovations were underway, and during the renovations a rusted gun and bone fragments were unearthed.

Related articles:

Police investigators arriving at the scene together with forensic officers opened an investigation, and the objects were sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for in-depth examination.

It is not yet clear whether the bone fragments are human.

Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us