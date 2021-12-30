A rusted gun and bone fragments were located Thursday at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Musrara neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, Israel Police officers were called to the scene of a Jerusalem synagogue in the Musrara neighborhood.

Near the synagogue, renovations were underway, and during the renovations a rusted gun and bone fragments were unearthed.

Police investigators arriving at the scene together with forensic officers opened an investigation, and the objects were sent to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for in-depth examination.

It is not yet clear whether the bone fragments are human.