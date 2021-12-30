The knife that was used in the attack

Police investigators have concluded their interrogation of the suspected terrorist arrested after an attempted stabbing attack that occurred on Rechov Hanevi’im, near the Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem earlier this month.

The suspect’s detention has been extended and a prosecutor’s statement issued; on Thursday he will be indicted.

The attack occurred on December 19; police received a report of an attempted stabbing of a man who was taking a stroll with a friend. Neither was hurt and the attacker fled from the scene. Police forces were summoned and began to search the area, and soon found the knife that had been used and then flung down as the suspect ran off.

Around half an hour after the report, traffic police in plainclothes who were operating in the area spotted a suspicious individual and called for reinforcements. They approached the person, an Arab in his twenties, and when he ran off, they made chase and swiftly apprehended him.

Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman praised the police involved in the capture for their work, saying, “The well-coordinated work of our police forces has proven itself and led to the swift arrest of the suspect. We will continue to act with determination against every enemy and maintain calm and safety for the general public.”

The officers involved in the capture were awarded a certificate of recognition for their actions.