Ingredients:

Pastry

3 egg whites

125 grams granulated sugar

100 grams almond flour

25 grams flour

100 grams almond shavings

Cream + Dipping Sauce

50 grams unsalted butter (or margarine if you want it parve)

120 grams powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

150 grams dark chocolate

Prepare the Bokkenpootjes

Beat the egg whites with the sugar until stiff. Add the almond flour and the flour, and fold together gently.

Fill a piping bag with a round smooth nozzle (about one centimeter) with the meringue mixture and pipe strips about six centimeters long. (You need 30 of these to make 15 bokkenpootjes.)

When all the meringues have been piped, you can coat them with almond shavings. Rub the shavings between your fingers and sprinkle them over the meringues.

Bake the meringues for 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius (top and bottom heat). When cool, remove the meringues from the baking sheet and make sets of equal size.

Make the cream by mixing the butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and whipping cream in a bowl until creamy. Fill a piping bag with the mixture.

Cut the tip of the piping bag (or use a nozzle with small opening) and pipe a thin layer of cream on half of the meringues. Place the top meringue on the cream, creating a sandwich.

Place the meringues in the fridge while you melt the chocolate. Melt two thirds of the chocolate in a bain-marie/double boiler. When it is melted, remove the bowl from the pan and add the rest of the chocolate. Keep stirring until all the chocolate is melted.

Remove the bokkenpootjes from the fridge and dip the ends into the chocolate. Place them on a sheet of baking paper so the chocolate can harden.

Note: The meringues will keep in an airtight container for about a week, although the meringues may soften slightly due to the moisture from the cream. In the freezer, they will keep for about two months.

Tip: For easier assembly, you can use Shneiders Delinut Spread Duo instead of the recipe presented here.

Courtesy of Kosher.com