At the end of yet another late-night session in the Knesset (ending in the early hours of the morning), the opposition parties succeeded in defeating a bill submitted by the government, after Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan appeared at the very last minute before voting to tip the scales for the opposition.

Yevarkan had reportedly been hiding out in the Knesset parking lot until the vote; his fellow Likud member Shlomo Karhi quipped that, "Tonight's winners are Yoav Kish and Gadi Yevarkan, after Kish hid Yevarkan in the trunk of his car..."

Opposition parties, meanwhile, alleged that the coalition had breached offsets several times during the session.

The law that failed to pass concerned an extension to a provision in the Broadcasting Law. Following its defeat, the government withdrew a bill on the clearance of minefields.

Commenting on events, MK Tzvi Hauser wrote on Twitter, "When you hear today that the opposition won the vote, realize that what this means is that the mines scattered in the Golan Heights, the Jordan Valley, the Gaza periphery, and in the Negev will remain there.

"Farmers will not be able to till their fields and hikers won't be able to take walks in amazing areas because of this," he continued. "The Likud is trolling and Israeli citizens are paying."