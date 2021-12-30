Anuradha Mittal, the chair of Ben & Jerry's board of directors and vice president of the ice cream maker's nonprofit foundation, has been voted "Antisemite of the Year" in the third annual contest run by watchdog StopAntisemitism, i24NEWS reported on Wednesday.

British singer Dua Lipa placed second and US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene finished in third place, with more than 10,000 people voting in the online competition.

The organization cited Mittal being the driving force behind the decision by Ben & Jerry's this past summer to stop selling its products in Judea and Samaria.

It also cited Mittal's alleged support for the BDS movement and pushing for Ben & Jerry's to boycott the entire state of Israel, which was rejected by parent company Unilever.

“There must be consequences for those who spew hatred and bigotry against the Jewish people and nation,” said StopAntisemitism founder and Executive Director Liora Rez. “Being a finalist in this annual competition is one of those consequences.”

“For us and for the voters, Mittal was clearly the 2021 Antisemite of the Year,” said Rez. “The Ben & Jerry’s boycott is shamelessly biased, and Mittal’s commitment to promoting her antisemitic and anti-Israel agenda is deplorable."

Unilever caused an uproar with its controversial July 19 announcement that it will stop selling the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Judea and Samaria.

In response to the announcement, several US states announced they would divest from Unilever. These include New Jersey, Arizona and Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, insisted that the decision by Unilever to stop selling the ice cream in Judea and Samaria is not a boycott of Israel.

Mittal, for her part, also denied that the company’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria was anti-Semitic.

“I am proud of Ben & Jerry’s for taking a stance to end sale of its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” she tweeted in late July.

“This action is not anti-Semitic. I am not anti-Semitic. The vile hate that has been thrown at me does [not] intimidate me. Pls work for peace – not hatred!” she added.