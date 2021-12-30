The US drug regulator on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to German health technology company Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 tests, Reuters reports.

The test, which is expected to be available starting January, can be used for self-testing in people as young as 14 or adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 to 13 years, Siemens said.

The authorization was granted under the Biden administration's accelerated review program that aims to bring tens of millions of new tests per month to the country, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

Wednesday’s move comes days after Swiss company Roche said the FDA had granted emergency use authorization to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant version of coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73% of new infections.