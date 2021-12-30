בן גביר נגד טיבי

A verbal confrontation broke out on Wednesday evening at the Knesset between MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List).

The incident took place during a debate in the Knesset plenum on a bill initiated by Ben Gvir, which proposes that the Prime Minister, the Alternate Prime Minister and the other ministers be permitted to continue working without fear of an indictment being filed against them. The proposal was rejected by the Knesset members.

During the discussion, Tibi said from the podium, "It is expected of the Knesset Speaker that, when a Knesset member addresses Arab Knesset members and calls them 'terrorists', the Knesset Speaker should intervene, and if the Knesset member does not take his words back, he should be removed from the podium."

MK Tibi protested the Knesset Speaker's attitude toward MK Itamar Ben Gvir and said, "Unfortunately, since the beginning of this term, you, Mickey Levy, the Speaker of the Knesset, have allowed this brat, this convicted terrorist, to attack Arab Knesset members as he did just now against Waleed Taha and against me.”

"I am proud that I am humane, like the other MKs from the Joint List and from Ra’am," Tibi told Ben Gvir. "You have been convicted of supporting a terrorist organization, sometimes you pull out a gun and threaten people, you have to be checked when you enter the plenum lest you have a gun and you threaten Arab MKs. You are not the problem. The problem is this man who was here and who put you in the Knesset so that you could attack Arab Knesset members," Tibi added, pointing to the seat of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben Gvir replied to Tibi, "You are a terrorist, what do you want? This is the truth. You are in favor of killing IDF soldiers, you support terrorism, go to Syria."

After exchanging insults, the two were removed from the plenum.