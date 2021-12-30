Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Reuters reported.

Speaking before the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, the Saudi King said he hoped Iran would change its "negative" behavior in the region and choose dialogue and cooperation.

"We follow with concern the Iranian government’s policy which is destabilizing regional security and stability, including building and backing sectarian armed militias and propagating its military power in other countries," the 85-old ruler was quoted as having said.

"(We follow with concern) its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding its nuclear program and its development of ballistic missiles," added King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, which is Iran’s regional foe, has long spoken out against the Islamic Republic’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons.

During the negotiations between Iran and world powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia and other major Sunni states expressed concern over a deal which would allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons – a position which placed them very close to Israel’s position on the matter.

Ultimately, however, Saudi Arabia's government announced that it welcomed the deal.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this month called for an "effective and serious" approach to Iran's ballistic and nuclear program.

Saudi Arabia and Iran held talks earlier this year with the aim of improving relations, for the first time since cutting ties in 2016. While no breakthrough has yet been reached, Iran's Foreign Minister said in October they are on the right track.