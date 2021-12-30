The Ministry of Health is concerned over the upcoming New Year’s Eve and Novy God parties and not just over those events.

Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday that a recommendation for the public to wear masks outdoors during gatherings and events with a large number of participants is being considered. An obligation to wear masks in events with 100 participants or more, even in the open air, appears likely.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health believes that about 80% of the cases of COVID-19 in Israel were caused by the new Omicron strain. Due to this, a policy of stopping the genetic sequencing in a sweeping manner will soon begin. The genetic paving will continue for all those returning from abroad, for all the hospitalized patients and for those who come out positive in the special PCR tests, the use of which will also be greatly reduced.

The Ministry of Health announced a new procedure for isolation for people exposed to verified COVID-19 patients, which took effect Wednesday at midnight. The new procedure allows vaccinated patients who have been exposed to a verified patient to be tested with an antigen test, and if this test comes back negative, they will receive an exemption from isolation. If the antigen test is positive, a PCR test will be needed.

The announcement of the use of antigen tests in order to exempt people who have been vaccinated from isolation comes despite an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the antigen tests being less effective when testing for Omicron. The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that it has been found that the tests used in Israel do identify Omicron.

The Ministry of Health stated that in the seven days after exposure, it is recommended to avoid being in crowded places for recreational and leisure purposes, and in contact with high-risk populations. Also, a vaccinated or recovering person who is caring for a minor under the age of 12 or a helpless person who has tested positive for COVID-19, will stay in isolation until a negative result is obtained in a PCR test that will be carried out from the last day of isolation of the patient he is treating.