Police in two cities in Los Angeles County have launched investigations into antisemitic stickers found last week.

The inquiries are seeking to determine if the incidents in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, which both occurred on December 23, are connected to each other, the Daily Breeze reported.

Nine offensive stickers featuring what was described as antisemitic hate speech were discovered on utility boxes, street poles and traffic lights in Hermosa Beach, the city said. Five similar stickers were discovered on garbage cans and electrical boxes in Manhattan Beach, according to police, who added that the stickers might have been placed there the night before.

Manhattan Beach police spokesperson Chris Iniguez told the news outlet that the incident is still under investigation and there are so far no suspects. Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron said that his officers were also still investigating and that they were looking for any security videos that were taken in the area that might contain clues.

Hermosa Beach police are still determining whether the two cases are connected, as it is not clear that the same language was used on stickers in both incidents.

Both police forces are continuing to investigate separately but said they would combine their investigations if evidence pointed toward a link between the cases.

Iniguez said that the perpetrator could face hate crimes charges along with vandalism.

The stickers have all been removed by public works crews from both cities.

The mayors of both cities condemned the incidents.

“As a city, we firmly condemn this horrible act of hate and stand with our Jewish community in promoting tolerance and acceptance of all religions and people. In this season, we are reminded that love outlasts hate,” said Hermosa beach Mayor Mike Detoy in a statement.

“I am deeply troubled that we find ourselves again experiencing incidents of hate in our community,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern said. “Especially during the season of peace and joy, we are reminded that we do not tolerate acts of hate in any form and stand united with those hurt by these horrible acts.”

The antisemitic stickers follow several recent incidents of antisemitic flyers being found in California.

In late November, during Hanukkah, antisemitic flyers were found by residents of Beverly Hills in their front yards. The leaflets were weighted downs by bags of rice.

Several weeks later, a large number of similar antisemitic flyers were again found in Beverly Hills and also in Pasadena.