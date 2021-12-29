Deputy Minister Abir Kara responded to the meeting held last night between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas at Gantz's residence.

Kara tells Israel National News that "Abu Mazen (Abbas) is the head of a Palestinian Terrorist Authority that pays money to terrorists. At the same time I trust the prime minister and defense minister and former chief of staff Ganz who are working for security coordination. I would like to mention that people in the previous government were also sent to meet with the Palestinian Authority."

Does the Yamina party have a red line? Kara is adamant: "If the political process is renewed - the government will disintegrate. I will also dismantle the government over the evacuation of settlements. The days of land for peace are over."

"I am not deceiving myself or your readers," he reiterates, "I know we will not be able to implement Israeli law over Judea and Samaria, but you can be sure that we will not evacuate an inch of one of the existing settlements."

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a number of measures to benefit the Palestinian Authority, following his meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

The benefits package, which the Defense Ministry described as a series of “confidence-building measures,” includes advances for tax payments collected by Israel on the PA’s behalf, amounting to 100 million shekels and status approvals on a humanitarian basis for 6,000 residents of Judea and Samaria, and an additional status approval for 3,500 Gaza residents.

Furthermore, the package includes approval for 600 entry permits for Palestinian businessmen, and 500 additional permits for business people to enter Israel with their vehicles, and dozens of VIP permits for senior PA officials.

During the meeting with Abbas, Gantz offered a number of economic benefits for the PA, including the possible reduction of fees for purchases between Israel and the PA, easing import conditions at the Israel-Jordanian border - which also serves the PA - and other measures which could increase revenue to the PA by hundreds of millions of shekels annually.